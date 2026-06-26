These Comedians Are Making America Laugh Again With 'Lot Patrol'

Sitcom 'Lot Patrol' follows a group of chaotic, untrained security guards on a movie studio lot.

Veteran actor Carl Payne wears many hats, directing and starring in the show.

Cast members, including comedy legend TK Kirkland, are excited to bring laughter back to TV.

Comedy is making a comeback, and three familiar faces are leading the charge. At the BET Awards, the cast of the network’s newest sitcom, “Lot Patrol,” brought their signature energy and a whole lot of laughs while talking about the show they hope will put real comedy back at the center of television. With TK Kirkland, Carl Payne, and Skeet Carter on board, this crew is ready to remind us all why we love to laugh.

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A Premise Built for Laughs

So what exactly is “Lot Patrol” about? The setup is as funny as it sounds. The cast plays a group of security guards working on a movie studio lot—except nobody’s actually trained for the job.

“We are security guards on a movie studio lot,” the team explained. “Nobody’s trained, and he runs the studio lot.” That mix of chaos and confidence is the engine driving the comedy, and it’s the kind of premise built for big laughs and even bigger personalities.

Carl Payne Does It All

Every great show has someone holding the whole thing together. For “Lot Patrol,” that person is Carl Payne—and his role goes far beyond acting.

“Carl is the director, the actor, the catering, the script writer,” the cast said. “He’s everything. It wouldn’t be a show without Carl. He’s lot and lobby. He’s everything.”

A veteran of Black television, Payne brings decades of experience to the project. Wearing that many hats is no small feat, but his teammates made it clear he’s the heartbeat of the production. “Carl is the man, man.”

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TK Kirkland Soaks Up the Moment

Few people were enjoying the night more than comedy legend TK Kirkland, who couldn’t hide his excitement about landing his own show.

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“Y’all, can you believe your boy got a TV show?” he asked, beaming. “Am I right? Isn’t that something?”

That genuine joy says a lot. After years of making audiences laugh, Kirkland is stepping into a new chapter, and he’s bringing his fans right along with him.

Skeet Carter Steps Into the Spotlight

While Kirkland and Payne are well-known names, “Lot Patrol” also marks a big moment for rising talent Skeet Carter.

“I’m Skeet Carter, introducing myself to the industry,” he said. It’s a bold and confident statement from a performer ready to make his mark. Sharing the screen with comedy heavyweights is a powerful launchpad, and Carter is clearly prepared to seize it.

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Making America Laugh Again

Beyond the jokes, the cast has a mission that resonates: they want to bring joy back to the small screen.

“This is a comedic show,” they shared. “It’s bringing TV back. We Making America Laugh Again. And America needs laughter right about now.”

That message lands. With so much going on in the world, a show built purely around fun and connection feels like exactly what audiences need. It’s comedy with heart and a reminder of how powerful a good laugh can be.

Brotherhood Behind the Scenes

What makes the show click isn’t just the comedy—it’s the real bond between the cast. Their chemistry was on full display, full of inside jokes and the kind of teasing that only comes from people who genuinely enjoy each other.

“You know, I didn’t know my lines, so they helped me,” one of them joked, capturing the supportive, family-like vibe behind the scenes. That brotherhood translates directly to the screen, giving “Lot Patrol” an authenticity that audiences can feel.

Mark Your Calendar

Ready to laugh along? “Lot Patrol” airs on BET on Tuesday. With a talented cast, a hilarious premise, and a mission to spread joy, this is one new comedy worth tuning in for.

So gather the family, settle in, and get ready to meet the most unqualified security team on television. TK Kirkland, Carl Payne, and Skeet Carter are bringing the laughs—and they’re just getting started.

SSee full interview:

These Comedians Are Making America Laugh Again With 'Lot Patrol' was originally published on blackamericaweb.com