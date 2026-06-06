Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Flaunts New Merch As Dr. Umar Defends Her
Dubiously Degreed Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Flaunts 'Doc Squad' Merch & Clapbacks At Critics As Deon Cole & Dr. Umar Cape Amid Her Credential Controversy
Dr. Cheyenne Bryant is responding directly to the doctoral decepticon draggings with social media shade and a new line of “Doc Squad” merch. Deon Cole and Dr. Umar Johnson entered the chat to defend against “destroying this Black woman” while credential critics claim the life coach is causing harm and gambling with prison time.
School’s out for summer, but the alleged scholastic scammery saga continues! After months of requests for receipts of Bryant’s PhD in psychology, she’s hittin back at the backlash and using it to secure another bag. According to The Shade Room, she popped out and clapped back at degree demands on social media.
Bryant’s website claimes she earned a doctorate in Counseling Psychology from the now-defunct Argosy University and has a Master’s degree in Marriage, Family, & Child Therapy. These days, Bryant is only confirming that she’s “Pretty & Petty AF” in recent clips of her on a yacht and flexing her bikini body-ody-ody. The comments filled with questions about the doctoral drama and the Basketball Wives alum had time that day.
In response to someone noting on the that Bryant’s “still trying to find that dissertation,” she channeled Mo’Nique’s viral quote from Precious. “Y’all so smart and licensed, find the damn thing!”
What part of the game is that?
The PhD proof may be MIA, but a swooning supporter jokingly replied: “Looking very closely, I do think I see a degree.”
“Multiple degrees,” she agreed, with laughing emojis.
Another wrote, “Body is cool, but that can fade. However, credentials are forever, even in death. Body is tea tho.” To which Bryant declared, “Thank God I got both!”
The skeptical supporter complimented the curves again, while adding “but that degree” is looking funny in the light. Bryant hit the Uno reverse on the burden of proof, asking, “Where are they, sis?”
The prolific podcaster showed love to comments that her “body is PhD” and that her post “shut that s**t down.”
Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Launches Doc Squad Merch To Secure The Bag Off The Backlash
Bryant kept the controversy coming by giving her fans and haters something else to talk about: merch. She took to Instagram to launch a line of t-shirts with sassy sayings. Clapbacks, but make it fashion! The petty preview featured comebacks like “Everyone wants it, few built for it,” “They came for the title, stayed for the impact,” and “Obsession is not a credential.” She seemingly kept AI booked and busy for mockups to confidently claim she’s “STILL Dr. Bryant.”
Oop!
As BOSSIP previously reported, Bryant claimed she doesn’t have to answer to anybody on this side of the pearly gates: “I have multiple degrees, and I’m not going to prove anything to anybody. My obedience is to God, not to people.”
That’s enough to draw out defenders like Deon Cole and Dr. Umar Johnson. Check out why their celebrity capes are flying after the flip!
Deon Cole & Dr. Umar Johnson Speak Out to Defend Dr. Cheyenne Bryant: “You Build People Up & You Tear Them Down”
Deon Cole said he rarely comments on social media drama, but felt compelled tapped in to share his thoughts about Cheyenne Bryant and her haters. He took to social media with a video to call out Black people for “tearing her down.”
“What y’all angry for? Y’all made her. You made her who she is. All her millions of followers, her #1 book, her trips on her yacht. You all paid for that. It’s one thing that Black people do: You build people up and you tear them down,” he said, telling Black people to “stop complaining” and “enjoy the show.”
The comedian didn’t wade into whether she’s a “real doctor,” but maybe it takes one to know one because Dr. Umar Johnson had plenty to say.
Dr. Umar Enters The Chat
In an interview with Art of Dialogue, the Prince of Pan-Africanism himself weighed in on the degree drama. From one professional to another, he chalked up the “fraud” fracas to “jealousy” over Bryant’s beauty and success.
“Yes, I’m going to call her doctor. She says she is, that’s enough for me! Let me state for the record: I have a doctorate! A real one, ok? I’m not saying nobody else don’t. I’m saying what I got! I went to an American Psychological Association-accredited doctoral training program. I am a doctor of psychology and clinical psychology! I am also a certified school psychologist. I also have three masters degrees in the field of psychology: clinical, school, and general!” he began, setting the record straight.
“Now, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant has exploded into social media space. Her career has really taken off since I first learned of her around the time of my last Nick Cannon interview approximately two years ago. I have followed her here and there. She is a stunningly beautiful woman and she also claims to have her doctorate in psychology. She claims that she went to Argosy University and I’m not doubting nothing she says because I have no reason to,” Dr. Umar continued.
Check out the rest of Dr. Umar’s Ifatunde intervention and why Bryant could face federal charges after the flip!
Dr. Umar Johnson Compares The Chyenne Bryant Backlash To Killer Cops & Racist Republicans: “They Are Detroying This Woman More Than Donald Trump”
Although Dr. Umar is admittedly one of the few psychologists in Bryant’s corner, he claims she didn’t hurt anyone with her life coaching career. And no one seems more upset about the credential kerfuffle than Dr. Umar, who is no stranger to accusations of “charlatan” chicanery.
“For the past two weeks, she has been the butt of everybody’s internet joke. Here’s what I’m going to say, and other doctors of psychology don’t agree: Cheyenne Bryant having or not having a doctorate does nothing to my doctorate. It does nothing to my career. It does nothing to my profession. I don’t have a need to investigate it. I don’t have a need to slander her, to belittle her, to malign her, to assault her,” he claimed.
“I don’t have no need to do anything against that Black woman because she hasn’t hurt anybody. She is a life coach and you don’t have to be certified or have a doctorate or a license to be life coach. She ain’t misdiagnose nobody. She ain’t done no clinical work without a license. I haven’t seen any wrongdoing from Dr. Cheyenne Bryant,” Johnson explained.
However, some of Bryant’s former clients came forward to say they didn’t get the help they seriously needed or expected from someone with with her purported expertise.
Like Deon Cole, Umar said the real issue is that Bryant’s fanbase turned on her after building her up. started to relive the relentless roasting that got his alma mater overrun with degree detractors. He could’ve compared Dr. Cheyenne Bryant to any celeb controversy, but he went straight to the likes of George Zimmerman.
“So what do I think is going on here? I believe that Black women, I’m going to call the kettle black, some men, too, but mostly Black women are attacking her out of jealousy. They are jealous of her looks, they are jealous of her life coaching career, they are jealous of her podcast success. They wish they were in her position and because they are not, they are trying to destroy that woman. Period. Point blank. End of story!” he declared.
“Black men have a problem with each other, right? We got an ego problem. I think Black women’s problem with each other exceeds Black men’s problem with each other. What they are doing to Dr. Cheyenne Bryant is absolutely unacceptable. They are detroying this woman more than Donald Trump. They are destroying this woman more than Candace Owens. They are destroying this woman more than Erika Kirk,” he said, continuing to compare the critics to “the police officer who killed Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, [Sandra] Bland, Sonya Massey, Amir Locke, you name it.”
Despite Johnson’s insistance that the hate is over something harmless, naysayers noted that the social media scandal is the least of her worries.
See why critics claim Dr. Cheyenne Bryant could be at risk of federal charges after the flip.
Could Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Risk Going To The Slammer Over Allegations She’s A Scammer?
Whether Cheyenne Bryant likes it or not, she may have some ‘splaining to do. Some cautious creators noted that Bryant will need more than an unserious shirt and famous fans now that the scandal has gone viral. Florida attorney Sheila Zolnoor warned the author that the court of public opinion is not the one she needs to worry about.
“Drop the ‘doctor’ or provide proof because what you’re doing is wire fraud. And each instance is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. And an instance is not your website and that’s one count. Each time a person hires you because you induced them to by calling yourself a doctor and a psychology expert when you are neither of things, each time someone hired you is a count of wire fraud. Twenty years each!” Zolnoor said.
The attorney debunked Bryant’s “very careful game” of not claiming to have a license as a way to avoid any consequences beyond the backlash. She claimed that the refusal to drop “doctor” or show proof of her degrees while taking clients, it may only be a matter of time before she’s facing federal charges.
Zolnoor reminded everyone that everything may be fun, games and shade online or on reality TV, but scamming speculation leads to serious legal trouble. She insisted that Bryant needs to either drop the title or run the receipts before she has to prove it in a court of law.
Yikes! Do you think Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s scholastic scandal will blow over, force her to provide her paperwork, or lead to legal drama?
Dubiously Degreed Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Flaunts 'Doc Squad' Merch & Clapbacks At Critics As Deon Cole & Dr. Umar Cape Amid Her Credential Controversy was originally published on bossip.com