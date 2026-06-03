Roots Picnic 2026: Brings Go-Go’s 50th Anniversary Celebration to the National Stage

Source: Jeffrey Heyward/ @jeffondigital For a few unforgettable hours at Roots Picnic 2026, Philadelphia felt a lot like Washington, D.C. As thousands gathered at Belmont Plateau for Roots Picnic, the festival’s go-go showcase transformed into a full-scale celebration honoring 50 years of the DC’s official music. Presented by Baller Alert and hosted by cultural tastemaker Kenny Burns alongside Noochie of Live From the Front Porch, the performance wasn’t just a concert. It was a powerful reminder of go-go’s long-lasting influence, cultural relevance, and ability to unite generations through rhythm, community, and pride. Source: Jeffrey Heyward/ @jeffondigital

According to Baller Alert, the annual go-go showcase began four years ago as an effort to bring the genre to larger national stages. Previous editions featured collaborations between Backyard Band, Rare Essence, Scarface, Amerie, and CeeLo Green. This year’s installment marked the most ambitious production yet, with organizers creating an all-star group to commemorate the genre’s golden anniversary. Source: Jeffrey Heyward/ @jeffondigital

The celebration kicked off with Tre of UCB Band performing the beloved classic “Sexy Lady.” The crowd erupted as the familiar bounce beat filled the venue, especially amid recent conversations surrounding Lizzo’s reimagined version of the song. Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Source: Mion Edwards/ @mionsade

For many DMV natives in attendance, hearing the record performed live by its original creator felt like a statement and a celebration all at once. The hits kept coming as the Queen of Go-Go, Ms. Kim, took the stage with fan favorites including “Knock Knock Who Am I” and “Pieces of Me.”

Rappa Dude of Northeast Groovers followed with classics like “Shake What Ya Mama Gave Ya” and “Booty Call.”

Then, Big Tony and Trouble Funk delivered a masterclass in the musicianship that defines the genre, highlighted by powerful horn sections, driving congas, and infectious percussion.

Backyard Band’s Big G, Earl Vincent, and Sweet Thang had the audience singing every word to staples including “I Got Your Man,” “Hello,” and “Coming Home To You.” Sugar Bear of E.U. reminded attendees why “Da Butt” remains one of go-go’s most recognizable records, while performances from Junkyard Band, Scooby DaGodson, Derrick Holmes, and members of Rare Essence kept the energy soaring throughout the set.

One of the most moving moments came during tributes to the pioneers who helped build the genre. According to Baller Alert, organizers paid homage to Little Benny and the Masters as well as the legendary Chuck Brown, widely regarded as the Godfather of Go-Go. As musicians performed some of Brown’s most beloved records, including “Wind Me Up Chuck” and “Run Joe,” DMV artist Demont “Peekaso” Pinder painted a live portrait of the icon on stage, unveiling the finished artwork before a cheering crowd.

What made the celebration truly special wasn’t just the music. It was the culture. The call-and-response exchanges, neighborhood shoutouts, D.C. flag and countless pairs of New Balance sneakers in the crowd created a feeling of home hundreds of miles away from the District. It felt like Chocolate city packed up its history, traditions, and spirit and brought them directly to Philadelphia. Source: Jeffrey Heyward/ @jeffondigital