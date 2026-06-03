Jaÿ-Z's "Breath Always Used To Stink," According To Dame Dash As Roots Picnic Freestyle Reignites Feud

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The Jaÿ-Z and Dame Dash beef has been going on for decades following the breakup of Roc-A-Fella Records, and now it’s entered a new chapter because Jaÿ has actually responded on wax during his Roots Picnic freestyle.

During the freestyle, Jaÿ-Z said, “That chatty patty is down on his luck again,” and even mentioned his dental snafu, rapping, “N-ggas teeth is tumbling out their mouth, and somehow I’m the one who done it.”

Dash has had no problem taking plenty of digs at Hov in interviews, and after what many perceived as public jabs, he came back firing.

So, when speaking to The Art Of Dialogue, he responded with a jab at Jay’s oral hygiene, too, claiming he remembers him always having bad breath.

“Jaÿ-Z’s breath always used to stink. And you know why? Don’t you hate it when n-ggas have bad breath and chew Big Red gum? It’s just cinnamon doo doo. Nobody wants to smell that. I hope this n-gga is not still chewing Big Red with bad breath on that mic because that mic must have been stinking.”

He vows to start a campaign called Make Jay Great Again and makes fun of his new afro hairstyle, claiming it’s a wig.

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Jaÿ’s had freeform locs, commonly known as “wicks,” for the better part of the last decade. He stunned the Roots Picnic crowd Saturday when he arrived on stage to reveal he had them combed out and was rocking an afro.

Cecred, Beyoncé’s haircare line, recognized Hov’s new look in several Instagram posts, taking credit for the transformation thanks to using the brand’s detangling spray, and captioning another post, “99 problems, but a take down ain’t one.”

Dame is the first to respond to Hov’s digs, but there were plenty of other shots in the freestyle with lines aimed at Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West.

But see how social media is reacting to Dash’s pointed approach below.