Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens We're Admiring Here, There, And Everywhere, Vol. 18

Source: Instagram / @choycebrown

Take the way Auntie Nae lets it be known that Choyce Brown is her crush on the daily, that’s how we feel about the ladies that make our list each and every Women Crush Wednesday.

From Kehlani flaunting her grown woman body to Janelle Monae serenading us with the sweet sound of music (and stunning visuals to match), Porsha flexing booty gains for a quick flick in New York City, and one of Atlanta’s hottest attorneys getting her sultry sweat on with a 404 Day 5K, MadameNoire has range when it comes to women loving women.

Check out the 50 queer queens taking over our weekly WCW list this week below.

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