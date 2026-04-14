Trump Claims His Jesus Post Actually Depicted Him As A Doctor

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

One of the more annoying things about President Donald Trump is that he seems to think everyone is as stupid as his followers are. Trump can consistently get his loyal MAGA minions to hang on his every word, even if it means denying what’s right in front of them, and he doesn’t seem to understand or care that the larger world is full of people who will trust their own eyes and ears over the words of a grifter who routinely refers to observable reality as “fake news.”

On Sunday, Orthodox Easter, Trump posted an image depicting himself as Jesus Christ, which angered people across the U.S. and across the globe, excluding, of course, his so-called Christian cultists, who will move the moral goalpost for their president no matter what he does.

The post has since been removed from his Truth Social account, but that doesn’t mean Trump is apologizing for posting it. Instead, he’s insisting the AI image wasn’t of Trump Jesus at all; it was an image of Dr. Trump.

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When asked on Monday if he posted the image, Trump copped to it, but claimed he thought it was an image of him depicted as a doctor for the Red Cross, and, once again, blamed the “fake news” media for the confusion of people who have presumably seen what doctors typically wear before.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor, and it had to do with the Red Cross,” Trump said. “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. A lot better.”

For the sake of my own sanity, I’ll skip the part where I address or even entertain the absurd notion that this president has ever made literally anybody “better” in any way. Instead, let’s just focus on how he seems to think his state of perpetual delusion is so contagious that we’ll all join him in pretending he doesn’t know what a doctor looks like, and how their uniforms don’t tend to resemble that of a holy man or religious leader.

You see, those of us who haven’t made gobbling up Trump’s nonsense our entire personality will immediately realize that never once have we walked into a doctor’s office or hospital to see a physician decked out in a white robe with a red sash, and had that doctor treat or heal us with a magical light emerging from their hands. We won’t buy what the president is selling, not because we’re plagued by “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” but because we are not dim-witted MAGA morons who will blindly believe that north is south if Trump shows us an upside-down map and says, “This map is right-side up, and anyone who says different is fake news!”

Mind you, the president of the United States also all but admitted he posted what he posted to troll Pope Leo XIV, who has publicly denounced his costly and disastrous war in Iran.

From the Associated Press:

Trump was asked about his comments toward the U.S.-born head of the Catholic Church, as well as the post depicting himself as a healer, in a hastily called question-and-answer session with reporters at the White House. “He was very much against what I’m doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result,” Trump said, adding, “I think he’s very weak on crime and other things so I’m not” going to apologize. “He went public,” the Republican president added. “I’m just responding to Pope Leo.” That response followed Leo pushing back on Trump’s broadside against him the previous evening, telling reporters that the Vatican’s appeals for peace and reconciliation are rooted in the Gospel and that he doesn’t fear the Trump administration. “To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is,” Leo told The Associated Press aboard the papal plane en route to Algeria. “And I’m sorry to hear that, but I will continue on what I believe is the mission of the church in the world today.”

Trump also posted from his Truth Social account that “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” which is yet another indicator that he just says any old thing because his constituents will eat it up — otherwise it might occur to him that it is not the pope’s job to oversee crime or foreign policy.

Those things are the president’s job. And Trump has done a bang-up job curbing crime that had already done virtually nothing but drop over the past few decades, and implementing foreign policies that have the entire world outside of Israel laughing at us, standing against us, or refusing to come to our aid as we fight an unprovoked war of choice that has only strained our global relationships and worsened the situation in the Middle East.

Maybe we should’ve elected Pope Leo to be president.

SEE ALSO:

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Trump Double Blocks The Strait Of Hormuz After JD Vance Fails To Reach Deal With Iran





Trump Claims His Jesus Post Actually Depicted Him As A Doctor was originally published on newsone.com