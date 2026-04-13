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Haute Girlies, Viral Vixens & More Who Stunned At Coachella 2026

SLAYCHELLA: A Gallery Of Hot Girlies, Viral Vixens & Style Stunners Who Brought Heat To The Desert At Coachella 2026

Compilation of dazzling desert divas who stunned at this year's Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California

Published on April 13, 2026

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SLAYCHELLA SZN!

The 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival
Source: Katie Flores/WWD via Getty Images

This year’s star-studded Coachella Music Festival brought together another vibey variety of tastemakers, movemakers, and hitmakers for seemingly endless fundays and slays in the heart of the Indio, California desert.

In the buzziest moment so far, Justin Bieber (who reportedly earned a record-setting $10 million to perform) ran through some of his biggest hits for a massive sea of Beliebers who vibed with the Pop star until 4 am.

At one point during the free-spirited set, Bieber sat at a desk with a laptop and played his classic memes and random songs by himself and other artists like Chris Brown in unpredictable moments that, naturally, sent social media into a frenzy.

Shenanigans aside, Biebs had the crowd singing their hearts out, especially when he brought out Tems and Wizkid to perform their smash hit ‘Essence.’

Other standout performances included Giveon’s sultry “Folded” duet with Kehlani and Lizzo joining Sexyy Red for some entertaining flute and toot foolery to the raunchy rapper’s track, “Rackies.”

And, of course, the bustling desert doubled as a runway for the famed festival’s style-slaying stunners headlined by Teyana Taylor who delivered platinum perfection in Schiaparelli SS24 shades paired with a House of Malakai Parallel Chin Cuff, a Hugo Kreit Pistol Ear Cuff set, and Hugo Kreit earrings.

What’s your favorite moment from Coachella 2026 (so far)? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of hot girlies, viral vixens, and more who slayed Coachella 2026 on the flip.

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SLAYCHELLA: A Gallery Of Hot Girlies, Viral Vixens & Style Stunners Who Brought Heat To The Desert At Coachella 2026 was originally published on bossip.com

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