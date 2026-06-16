Home loans for doctors could be the right choice during residency

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Home loans for doctors allow resident physicians to buy with little to no down payment, even while carrying significant medical school debt. For the right resident, they can be a smart financial move. These programs assess your future earning potential as an attending rather than your current residency salary.

The average medical school graduate carries over $200,000 in education debt, according to EducationData.org, a figure that stops most conventional mortgages before they start. Physician mortgage loans treat that debt differently. Read on to find out which scenario puts you ahead and which one costs you.

What Are the Key Benefits for Resident Physicians?

Physician mortgage loans assess doctors based on future earning potential, making it possible to qualify with less money up front. The benefits of a medical professional home loan actually cover several financial challenges that are quite common for residents.

Some key advantages include:

Lenders often exclude student loan balances from debt calculations

Many programs require no private mortgage insurance with a low or no down payment

You can borrow higher amounts in expensive real estate markets

You can often close up to 90 days before your first attending role

What Are the Risks You Should Know Before Signing?

A medical doctor home loan comes with real downsides worth knowing. Taking on a home during residency means making long-term commitments on a fairly short-term income.

Some risks to know about include:

Interest rates can adjust upward significantly over time

Buying with no down payment leaves little cushion if home values drop

Some programs require credit scores of around 700 or higher

Program rules restrict these loans to primary residences only

When Home Loans for Doctors Are the Right Fit

Mortgage loans for doctors work best for residents who plan to stay in the same area long-term. Your salary will, of course, grow substantially as an attending, so lenders treat you as a low-risk borrower even during residency.

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A physician mortgage program limits eligibility to primary residences, and your housing plans need to fit what the program covers. Residents with large student debt and a confirmed job offer are, more or less, in a strong position to move forward.

How to Compare It Against a Conventional Loan

Physician loan lenders vary in rates and terms, so getting quotes from more than one source makes sense. Comparing offers side by side will really help you see what each loan costs over a five-year period.

Focus on the interest rate type, monthly payment, closing costs, and how each lender treats student loan debt in their calculations.

Make the Right Call Before You Commit

Home loans for doctors can be a powerful option for resident physicians ready to buy sooner, manage large student debt, and avoid a traditional down payment. These loans offer distinct advantages that come alongside real tradeoffs around interest rates, equity risk, and long-term flexibility. Weighing both carefully will protect you from a decision that looks good today and costs you more later.

Visit our website for a full breakdown of physician loan programs, lender comparisons, and expert guidance.