ICE Agents Now at Cleveland Hopkins: Full Airport List

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Federal officials have deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to more than a dozen major airports across the United States, including Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The move comes amid ongoing staffing shortages affecting the Transportation Security Administration during a federal funding standoff.

Officials say the agents are assisting with crowd control and security line management, not immigration enforcement. However, the deployment has raised questions among travelers and lawmakers about the role ICE agents could play inside airports.

Reports show long security lines and delays at several hubs, with some airports experiencing significant TSA absences. Cleveland is among the cities now impacted as part of the nationwide response.

FULL LIST: AIRPORTS WITH ICE AGENTS DEPLOYED

1. Chicago O’Hare International Airport

One of the busiest airports in the country, Chicago’s hub has seen heavy delays tied to staffing shortages.