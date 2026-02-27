Listen Live
Close
Contests

Winning Weekend: Bow Wow, Waka Flocka & B2K Live in DC!

Winning Weekend: Bow Wow, Waka Flocka & B2K Live in DC!

The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour is bringing B2K, Bow Wow, Jeremih, Waka Flocka Flame, Amerie, Crime Mob, Young Joc and more to Capital One Arena on March 8th.

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour

It’s a Winning Weekend on Majic 102.3! Don’t miss out on your chance to win!

The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour is bringing B2K, Bow Wow, Jeremih, Waka Flocka Flame, Amerie, Crime Mob, Young Joc and more to Capital One Arena on March 8th — and we’re sending you to the show.

Get ready for a night of early 2000s R&B and hip-hop nostalgia. Listen all weekend and register below for your chance to win!

SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
20 R&B & Hip-Hop Songs About Work, Jobs & The Grind
20 Items
Music  |  Staff

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Jazzy Report: Voting Rights, Bee Rights, And Baby Daddy Drama

Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Back On Top? Netflix's "ANTM" Docuseries Is A Ratings Hit

rnb contest majic gfx
Contests  |  MyMajicDC.com

Vic Jagger’s Galentine’s Day Giveaway: R&B Live Tour at EagleBank Arena

11 Items
News  |  D.L. Chandler

Man With Tourette’s Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Represent The Next 100 Years of Black History Month

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close