Russ Parr Returns to Majic 102.3 for Afternoon Drive

Majic 102.3 is welcoming back a familiar voice to the DMV airwaves. Russ Parr returns to the station’s lineup starting Monday, April 27, bringing his signature humor, cultural commentary, and fan-favorite segments to afternoons.

Joining Parr is his longtime team, including co-host and executive producer Tanisha Nichole, DJ Sixth Sense with the daily 5 p.m. mix, and Alfredas delivering the Daily Horrorscope—along with the beloved characters listeners know and love.

“It’s an honor to have another opportunity to serve the people of the DMV by coming back to Majic. I’m looking forward to re-engaging my 37 listeners,” says Parr.

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Parr previously built a strong connection with DMV audiences during his run hosting mornings on Majic 102.3, and now he’s back to energize afternoon drive.

“Russ’s voice, vision and connection to the community are unmatched,” says Arthur “A-Plus” Willis, Operations Manager of Urban One’s DC cluster. “We’re excited for our listeners to experience that energy every afternoon on Majic 102.3,” added Willis.

With the addition of “The Russ Parr Show,” Majic 102.3’s weekday lineup will include: 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. — The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — VJ in the Midday with Vic Jagger 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. — The Russ Parr Show 7 p.m. – Midnight — Love and R&B with KG Smooth Listeners can tune in to Majic 102.3 on-air, stream live at http://www.MyMajicDC.com, and listen on the go by downloading the Majic 102.3 mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The station is also accessible on smart speakers by enabling the Majic 102.3 skill. With this powerful lineup, Majic 102.3 continues to deliver premier R&B music, culture, and entertainment to listeners across the DMV.