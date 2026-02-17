Inside LaQuan Smith’s NYFW Backstage Beauty & Fashion
We Went Backstage Before LaQuan Smith’s Fall-Winter 2026 NYFW Show
- Backstage, the hair and makeup teams created a retro power glam look with dramatic black eyeliner and luminous skin.
- The collection featured luxurious materials like shearling, leather, and lace in a mostly black palette for a bold, confident aesthetic.
- The carefully planned looks, from accessories to styling, captured LaQuan's vision of empowering, feminine, and fearless fashion.
The girls know one thing for sure: LaQuan Smith is truly a designer for the gworls.
The celebrity favorite has dressed everyone from Halle Berry and Teyana Taylor to Victoria Monét and Keke Palmer, and a long list in between. His looks are statement makers. They flirt, strut, and demand eye contact. They make some people raise eyebrows – and they help women feel their most confident.
So, when he invited me and HelloBeautiful backstage before his Fall/Winter 2026 show at NYFW in Chelsea, I “was waiting on him at the door.” I couldn’t wait to see the magic happen in real time.
Go Backstage At LaQuan Smith’s NYFW Fall-Winter 2026 Runway Show
From the moment I stepped into the bright room, I saw movement. Everywhere I turned, there were hairstylists, makeup artists, wardrobe stylists, assistants, racks of clothing, garment bags, steamers, and the kind of beautiful chaos that only exists hours before a runway show.
The largest part of the backstage area was for beauty – totally expected. As one of his hairstylists told me last night, “hair and beauty set the vibe for any outfit.
The room smelled like heaven for beauty lovers. Think hairspray, heat tools, oils, and aerosols floating through the air like perfume. Teased hair was the assignment. Stylists teased once, then teased again. The hairspray ‘gawds were pleased. The goal? Retro power glam with a nod to the late ’50s.
Flat irons hissed in the background as sleek styles took shape, while the natural girlies got twists and curls infused with Mizani oil. There were 37 models to prepare, and every second mattered. You could feel the urgency, but also the pride.
‘Where Is The Black Eyeliner?’: LaQuan Smith’s Bold NYFW Eye Runway Look
Makeup was just as bold. Maybe even bolder.
I kept hearing the same request echo across the room: “Black liner! We need more black liner!”
Rows of models sat in director chairs while artists layered glow onto cheekbones and carved out dramatic cat eyes. Bright ring lights were placed at each section to ensure the makeup popped. (This wasn’t real life; it was the runway.)
Tables were filled edge-to-edge with NARS foundations in nearly every shade imaginable, lined up like a beauty lover’s dream. Cheekbones gleamed, skin looked luminous, and lips stayed soft and natural while the eyes did all the talking.
LaQuan Smith NYFW Fall-Winter 2026: Leather, Shearling, Thick Wool, & Mini Everything
Then came the clothes. And whew.
Garment racks filled with black leather, lace, and sculptural silhouettes lined the walls, each look labeled and carefully organized with styling boards detailing every accessory, glove, heel, and earring. Seeing the collection mapped out look-by-look felt like peeking inside LaQuan’s brain.
The CFDA may have banned fur, but LaQuan still delivered warmth and luxury by lining coats and hems with shearling. Because LaQuan does not do fake. A cream mini look trimmed in plush shearling stopped me in my tracks.
Black was the main character, of course. Black satin scarves wrapped hair, lace bodysuits hugged curves, and leather mini shorts and jacket dresses brought the attitude. Croc-textured leather dresses paired with oversized sunglasses and sculptural head wraps gave Bond girl meets Charlie’s Angels energy. You know, like women ready to save the world or drag an ex who deserved it.
Everything felt powerful, feminine, and fearless.
When the collection hit the runway, everything we saw backstage transformed into a full fashion fantasy inside a red-lit show space packed with celebrities. June Ambrose, Claire Sulmers, Monica, Bianca Lawson, and more watched as LaQuan’s retro-meets-badass Fall/Winter 2026 vision came to life.
LaQuan Smith gave us retro glam, winter warmth, and unapologetic sexiness in one collection. And after seeing the madness behind the scenes, I’ll never watch one of his runway shows the same way again.
Keep scrolling to see exclusive backstage shots.
Posing Before You Pose
In between hair and makeup, the models laughed and posed together. Even with the rush, the backstage energy felt warm and supportive.
Just Before Hitting The Runway
This croc-textured leather look paired with sculptural headwear and oversized sunglasses felt instantly iconic. Seeing it backstage made the runway moment even more exciting.
Natural Hair Moments Happened Amid the Teasing
Amid the hair teasing and hairspray, there were natural hair girl moments. I watched stylists work Mizani through the hair, creating natural twists and volume for the runway.
Complexion Matching Was a Full Operation
Rows of NARS foundations covered the tables in nearly every shade imaginable. It was clear that the glam team came prepared for everyone.
She Is the Retro Glam Blueprint
This reference photo was posted at every station to guide the glam teams. This is where the Bond girl, superhero, and business babe energy came together.
The Collection Was Carefully Planned Look by Look
Seeing the styling boards lined up on the wall felt like peeking into LaQuan’s creative mind. Every accessory and detail had its place.
Come Through Cheekbones
Watching this model get her makeup done was a dream. Her melanin skin is everything – glowing to the ‘gawds. And her cheekbones? Just perfect for this retro-inspired, yet powerful high glam look. Absolutely, stunning!
We Went Backstage Before LaQuan Smith’s Fall-Winter 2026 NYFW Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com