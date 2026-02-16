What’s Trending: Real Radio Hosts,” Billionaires, and Political Integrity

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, serving up the latest “What’s Trending” with the kind of raw honesty and humor our community relies on. From radio host to billionaires and political integrity that has everyone talking, get all the details below.

Hughley kicked off the discussion by drawing a firm line in the sand between professional broadcasters and the growing number of online personalities. “Just ’cause you get a microphone from Best Buy don’t make you a radio host,” he declared. He took issue with individuals being labeled “radio hosts” when they aren’t affiliated with an actual radio station. For Hughley, the distinction is about more than just equipment; it’s about the platform, the profession, and the earned title. As a self-proclaimed “real radio host,” he urged for clarity in terminology, distinguishing podcasters from those who broadcast on the airwaves.

The conversation then shifted to the intersection of politics and character. Hughley argued that the political affiliations people choose are a “window into your soul.” He expressed frustration with the political gymnastics he sees, suggesting that what a person is willing to tolerate says more about them than their stated ideology. He pointed out the difference between traditional Republicans and the current MAGA movement, noting they have become “indistinguishable” based on the rhetoric and actions they now accept, which he believes has knocked people off their moral center.