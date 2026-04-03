Edwina Findley Talks ‘The Residence,’ New Book & Black Excellence

Actress Edwina Findley is celebrating more than just a successful acting career—she’s stepping into a new chapter as an author and inspiration to dreamers everywhere.

While speaking with Radio Love Asia on the red carpet, Findley reflected on her journey in entertainment, including standout roles in projects like If Loving You Is Wrong, The Wire, and her current work on the series The Residence. Though she’s been in the industry for years, she says recognition still feels meaningful.

“As actors, we really lean into the work itself,” she shared. “So to be recognized when everything comes out, it really is a dream.”

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But Findley isn’t just focused on her on-screen work. While filming The Residence, she also quietly wrote her new book, The World Is Waiting for You: Embrace Your Calling and Manifest the God Dream Over Your Life. The book, she says, is deeply rooted in faith and purpose, encouraging readers to trust in a higher plan for their lives.

Inspired by conversations and guidance from Oprah Winfrey, Findley credits the media mogul for helping bring her book to life. She also notes that the project includes a foreword by actress Viola Davis, adding another layer of star power and influence to the message she hopes to share.

Findley described the book as a “love letter to dreamers,” emphasizing the importance of aligning personal ambition with a greater calling. She also opened up about a pivotal moment in her own career—being turned down for an on-air position early on. Instead of discouragement, she says the experience pushed her forward.

“God will tell you no because you asked for too little,” she reflected, highlighting the mindset that has guided her journey.

As she walked the carpet at the 57th NAACP Image Awards, Findley also took a moment to celebrate Black excellence and connect with her roots in Washington, D.C. Proudly repping her hometown, she gave a shoutout to her community and encouraged others to pursue their dreams.

“From DC to Hollywood, we are here,” she said. “The world is waiting for you.”

With a thriving acting career and a new book inspiring others, Edwina Findley continues to shine as both a storyteller and a voice of empowerment.