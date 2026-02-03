Majic’s GAL-entines Giveaway: R&B Live Tour at EagleBank Arena

Looking for the perfect GAL-entine’s Night Out? Majic is hooking you up! We’re giving you the chance to win a GAL-entines Four Pack of tickets to the R&B Live Tour, happening February 13 at EagleBank Arena.

Enjoy a night of smooth R&B vibes featuring Tyrese, Jagged Edge, Tank, Silk, and more — the ultimate pre-Valentine’s celebration with your favorite people.

To enter, simply text GAL to 24042 for your chance to win. The contest runs February 3 through February 11. Winners will receive a four-pack of tickets to the show.

No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older and a legal resident of the Washington, DC metropolitan area to enter. Additional restrictions may apply. See official rules for full details.

REGISTER HERE!