Jadakiss may have just thrown a wrench into J.Cole’s rollout during a recent podcast episode.

On the latest episode of Joe and Jada, the LOX rapper suggested that rumors about Cole releasing a mixtape ahead of his highly anticipated album The Fall Off might actually be true. While speaking about upcoming music, Kiss revealed that he was recently approached regarding the project:

“Shout out J.Cole, he has a project coming out called The Fall Off, and he got a mixtape where he used The LOX ‘Money, Power, Respect’ & ‘Can I Live’. So Cole is coming back in a major way.”

The slip-up immediately caught J.Cole fans’ attention, as whispers have been circulating about a possible project dropping ahead of The Fall Off.

An alleged vision board tied to Cole’s The Fall Off era previously surfaced online, listing a sequence of projects including KOD, The Off-Season, and The Fall Off. What made the board especially intriguing was the placement of another title, It’s A Boy, positioned before the final chapter.

On the other hand, Fat Joe wasn’t feeling J.Cole’s decision to remove himself from the rap back-and-forth with Kendrick Lamar. While acknowledging Cole as one of the best in the game, Crack admitted the move cost him some points in his book:

“I don’t look at him the same, he ain’t come outside…I don’t look at you the same. The f*cking sword is dull. I don’t care what he spits. I’ve always said he’s one of the greatest, and all that is irrelevant to me when you talking all that gangsta sh*t and they call you to the yard, and you don’t step outside.”

For now, fans are waiting to see if Jadakiss is capping or if J.Cole is really dropping a mixtape before The Fall Off.

Jadakiss Slips Up, Hints At J.Cole Mixtape Before ‘The Fall Off’ Drops was originally published on hiphopwired.com