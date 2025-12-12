Dame Dash, Allen Iverson, Snoop Dogg, The Game & John Cena Headline Today’s Hot Topics – Midday Buzz

Dame Dash criticizes 50 Cent's involvement in Diddy docuseries, raising questions about accountability and loyalty in hip-hop

Allen Iverson's affordable housing project in Virginia clears key hurdle, a long-awaited community win

Snoop Dogg named Team USA's first honorary coach for 2026 Winter Olympics, launching 'Coach Snoop' capsule collection

Dame Dash is once again stirring the pot, this time by calling out 50 Cent over his participation in the Netflix docuseries “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: The Reckoning.” Dash says he never expected 50 to be involved, arguing that, from his perspective, there is a street code and a moral line about publicly tearing down another Black man, even when that man is facing serious allegations. Critics, however, are quick to point out that Dame himself has had very public feuds with other Black men in the industry, raising questions about where that moral line really begins and ends.​

The docuseries centers on allegations against Diddy, including a claim that he violated his child’s mother in front of their son, a charge Dame highlights to emphasize that, in his world, such situations are handled privately and directly rather than through cameras and streaming platforms. His comments keep the broader conversation about accountability, loyalty, and public image in hip-hop at a rolling boil.​

Switching gears from conflict to community, Allen Iverson is celebrating a long-awaited win off the court. After months of delays, community meetings, and intense debate, the Iverson Landing housing project has finally cleared a key hurdle in Newport News. Local officials approved the zoning change needed for the 120-unit development, backed by Iverson and developer Alvin Kills, paving the way for more affordable housing in Hampton Roads. The project has been years in the making, and Kills says the approval vote meant the world to their team, even though Iverson himself was not present at the meeting.​

On the global stage, Snoop Dogg is taking his trademark charisma to the Olympics. He has been named Team USA’s first honorary coach for the 2026 Winter Games, a role he describes as uplifting athletes in ways fans don’t always see. In true Snoop fashion, he is launching a “Coach Snoop” capsule collection, with proceeds supporting Team USA.​

Meanwhile, The Game is loudly claiming the title of greatest West Coast rapper ever, placing himself above legends from Compton like Kendrick Lamar and Eazy-E, a boast that has fans debating whether confidence has crossed into delusion. And for WWE fans, emotions are running high as 17-time world champion John Cena prepares to step into the ring for the final time at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., where he will face two-time champ Gunther and help spotlight the next wave of rising talent.