How To Support Black-Owned Restaurants This Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a time to gather, give thanks, and share good food with the people we love. But it’s also an opportunity to pour back into the local businesses that help shape our culture and our communities. Across Baltimore, Black-owned restaurants continue to serve as cornerstones of flavor, fellowship, and tradition. These restaurants are more than places to eat. They are spaces where recipes are passed down through generations, where families celebrate milestones, and where the heart and soul of the city is preserved through every plate.
This holiday season, many Black-owned eateries are working overtime to meet demand, offering everything from smoked turkeys to perfectly seasoned greens and desserts made with the kind of care only small kitchens can deliver. Supporting them not only ensures your Thanksgiving table is full of authentic flavor, but it also strengthens the businesses that anchor our neighborhoods and create jobs for local residents.
Beyond ordering food, there are so many ways to show up for these establishments. From social media support to purchasing gift cards, small actions can make a huge difference. Many restaurants also invest back into the community, hosting food drives or providing meals to families in need during the holidays. By choosing to support them, you’re contributing to a cycle of generosity that stretches far beyond Thanksgiving Day.
Whether you’re looking to lighten your cooking load or simply want to make your holiday more meaningful, embracing and uplifting Black-owned restaurants is a powerful way to celebrate the season with intention and love.
1. Pre-Order Your Holiday Dishes
Many Black-owned restaurants across Baltimore offer Thanksgiving menus, catering trays, and specialty sides. Ordering your turkey, mac and cheese, greens, or desserts directly from these kitchens keeps money circulating in the community and guarantees you’ll have flavors that taste like home.
2. Purchase Extra Meals to Give Back
Several restaurants collaborate with local organizations to provide holiday meals for families in need. Buying an extra plate or donating to their food programs helps them feed more people while keeping staff working through the busy season.
3. Dine In or Pick Up During Thanksgiving Week
If cooking isn’t your thing, support by dining in or grabbing takeout. Holiday week is a major revenue moment for small businesses, and your visit can help them finish the year strong.
4. Share Menus and Specials on Social Media
A repost goes a long way. Sharing a flyer, posting your plate, or dropping a positive review on Instagram, TikTok, Yelp, or Google helps boost visibility and brings new customers through the door.
5. Buy Gift Cards for Friends and Family
Gift cards keep the support flowing long after Thanksgiving. They make easy holiday presents and encourage your loved ones to try new Black-owned spots in the city.
6. Book Them for Your Holiday Events
From office parties to Friendsgiving celebrations, catering from a Black-owned restaurant ensures delicious food while supporting local entrepreneurs during one of the busiest seasons.
7. Keep Supporting After the Holidays
Going once is great, but consistency is key. Stop by in December, choose these restaurants for weekday lunches, or order catering throughout the year. Ongoing support helps build lasting stability and community legacy.
This Thanksgiving, let’s uplift the Black-owned restaurants that pour flavor, culture, and love into Baltimore every day.
