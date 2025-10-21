Listen Live
Local

Maryland SNAP Benefits Could End in Days as Shutdown Drags

Thousands Of Maryland Families Could Lose Food Assistance Next Month As Shutdown Drags

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SNAP Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is shown using the text. SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families
Source: SNAP Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is shown using the text. SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families in US

According to reports from FOX DC, the ongoing federal government shutdown is sending shockwaves across Maryland, with officials warning that thousands of families could lose access to food assistance by early November if Congress doesn’t act soon.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), has alerted states that federal money for the program could run out by Nov. 1. Maryland Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed the concern, saying the funding freeze could impact the state’s most vulnerable residents if the shutdown continues.

SNAP, often called food stamps, provides monthly benefits to low-income individuals and families to help buy groceries. In Maryland, more than 600,000 residents rely on SNAP each month, which is about 1 in 10 people. The program brings in millions in federal dollars to local grocery stores and farmers’ markets, keeping both families and the state’s food economy afloat.

If funding stops, the effects would ripple far beyond those who use the benefits. Economists say local retailers, food banks, and community support programs would face overwhelming demand almost immediately. “This isn’t just about food access, it’s about economic stability,” said one state analyst.

Some Maryland agencies have already paused the approval of new SNAP applications while waiting for federal guidance. Advocates warn that the state’s food insecurity rate, which climbed during the pandemic, could spike again.

For now, there’s no clear timeline for a resolution. The Senate is expected to reconvene today. If lawmakers fail to reach a deal soon, Maryland families could be among the first to feel the harshest impacts when November begins.

SEE ALSO

Thousands Of Maryland Families Could Lose Food Assistance Next Month As Shutdown Drags  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
10 Items
Pop Culture

LeBron James Says He’ll “Fight, Crawl, Scratch, Bite” To Keep His Marriage, Social Media Digs Too Deep

13 Items
Entertainment

PLAYLIST: The Sound of The Soulquarians

Entertainment

Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old

15 Items
Entertainment

15 B-Sides Showing D’Angelo At His Most Soulful

Civil Rights & Social Justice

The Legacy Of George Floyd: 1 Life That Sparked A Global Movement

Vic Jagger's Grown Folk Convo
4:09
Entertainment

Grown Folk Convo: Should He Fight 5 Women For His Wife?

Entertainment

D.L. Hughley Gets Into Heated Trump Debate On ‘TMZ Live’

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Joins Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close