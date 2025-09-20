Stars’ Secrets Spilled, High Fashion & Black Excellence Served at Fashion Bomb Daily

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

During New York Fashion Week, when every street corner pulses with style, every show has electricity, and every outfit tells a story, the Fashion Bomb Daily Show 2025 was the bomb. It hit a little different, standing out not only for the runway moments but for the confessions, the hopes, and the way the red carpet became a stage for personal truth. Held at Hotel Indigo Williamsburg’s Willow Hall, the event brought together rising designers, legacy brands, celebrities, and real talk — love, ambition, and everything in between.

Among the stars, Meagan Good walked the carpet not only in designer drape but also dripping in vulnerability. She spilled on her partner Jonathan Majors, saying she had never been loved like this before.

“He’s just my biggest, biggest supporter. Someone I respect immensely. Not just as a talent and I think he’s one of the best to ever do it, period. But he also holds me down. He loves me right: emotionally, spiritually, all the things and I mean ALL the things,” she confessed.

That depth of feeling, she revealed, has opened a door toward another chapter — motherhood. “I definitely am ready to have kids now,” she shared, and added, gently: “A mom, hopefully of two. But that’s it.”

Yandy Smith-Harris struck a powerful blend of glamour and purpose. As she arrived, she beamed in pieces by emerging Atlanta talent:

“So this is a young designer out of Atlanta. His name is Devon and he’s amazing. He’s up and coming. He had his first fashion show and he’s doing a lot of amazing things,” she revealed.

But Yandy also made a statement beyond dresses and labels.



“Love and Hip Hop is the furthest thing from what I’m doing. I opened up a new restaurant. It’s called Cliche in College Park, Atlanta and Yelle Skincare is booming. It’s in Bloomingdales. We’re actually in Bloomingdales right now, so make sure you go. We’re also one of the sponsors here for the Show. I believe in giving back.”

Regarding the personal rumors about her relationship with her fitness trainer, she noted they are working through it on Love and Hip Hop, admitting to an “emotional connection with someone other than husband Mendeecees — a closeness that went beyond friendship, though she clarified it wasn’t physical. “I definitely had an emotional connection with someone other than Mendeecees. And we had to deal with it. It caused pain, confusion, but ultimately is a moment of truth,” she revealed.

For R & B artist Kem, known for his baby-making music, NYFW’s glitz was another kind of stage. When asked what brought him here, he smiled:

“Fashion. I wanted to be out with the people and this is my first experience with New York. I’m loving it.”

“What’s next for me? I have a new single out called Rock With Me on my own label Chemistry Records, and I’m working on a jazz project this fall with Robert Glasper, a Dave Chappelle favorite. So we just represent.”

His bad habit? “Food. I’m a foodie.”

And when asked about his long relationship with his wife, he spilled:

“It’ll be six years this year. We’ve been together for 11.”

To keep it alive and spicy?

“Play my music and pray.”

Ghostface Killah dropped in, keeping things real: “I’m on the run but had to come in to say peace to my people, represent and get a couple of clicks in.” He wasn’t shy about his bad habit.

“Macaroni and cheese.” And he teased what’s coming: “I got new music in the works. Right now I’m keeping it on the low but it’s coming soon.”

Claire Sulmers & The Heart Behind Fashion Bomb Daily



At the core of it all stood Claire Sulmers, the visionary behind Fashion Bomb Daily. For nearly two decades, she’s built more than a fashion site — she’s built a refuge for Black beauty, style, and culture that isn’t just seen but celebrated.

“There are many factors that contribute to our success… we placed our focus on an overlooked yet very powerful demographic… people who make our music and move our culture. These individuals have an enormous impact, but for so long, they were overlooked… So we were one of the first to be like okay, Beyoncé she’s great, Ciara she’s great. We’re going to cover what they’re wearing…” she shared.



And looking ahead: “Definitely TV. My glam team, they’re always like, you need to do a reality show. I’m like I don’t know about that but something in TV and, you know, depicting Black fashion or Black beauty positively on the small screen. More books. I’ve written one book. I want to write another one. More events and just continuing to grow and scale our brand.”

The show itself felt like a cultural collage. J. Bolin opened strong with power suits, luxe leather, and bold outerwear. Laurel DeWitt brought her renowned metalwork, exquisite crowns, and dramatic silhouettes. Other voices like Ant LaMour, Jessica Rich, Mahogani Collections, Fannie Lucille, Le’ Antoinette, Monaco Colombia, Shop L.VINE, and more walked the runway, each telling a distinct story.

Stars in the crowd weren’t just fashion spectators — Eva Marcille, recently reunited with her husband, was all smiles, Amerie, Joseline Hernández, Christian Combs, and Sherri Shepherd — all came decked in expression, supporting the designers, the brand, and what the Bomb Fashion Show stands for: Black excellence, power, and innovative couture.

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow heron Facebook and Instagram.

Stars’ Secrets Spilled, High Fashion & Black Excellence Served at Fashion Bomb Daily was originally published on blackamericaweb.com