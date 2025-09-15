Listen Live
Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 Emmy Awards

Head Turning Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 Emmy Awards

Published on September 14, 2025

The red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards brought old Hollywood elegance and grace with some of the biggest celebritites stepping out in styles that paid homage to the golden age of cinema, bringing a timeless sophistication to the evening. The overwhelming trend was a return to classic silhouettes, proving that true style never fades.

This year, the men embraced traditional formalwear, but with a contemporary edge. We saw an array of impeccably tailored tuxedos featuring modern details like unique lapels and subtle patterns. The women, meanwhile, dazzled in classic gowns that showcased their individual style. Flowing trains, structured bodices, and elegant draping were common themes. A powerful and simple color palette dominated the night, with many celebrities choosing to make their statements in bold black, radiant red, or crisp white.

Several stars delivered truly unforgettable fashion moments. Jenna Ortega turned heads in Givenchy. Her look featured a striking halter top crafted entirely from gemstones, paired with a sleek black skirt with a dramatic high slit. Colman Domingo continued his reign as a red carpet icon in a Valentino ensemble. He paired rich brown trousers with an embellished baby blue blazer and a matching scarf, creating a look that was both daring and dapper.

Sydney Sweeney channeled pure Hollywood romance in a vibrant red Oscar De La Renta sweetheart gown. The dress, complete with a sweeping train and a matching stole, was the epitome of red-carpet drama. And the legendary Angela Bassett glowed in a fully beaded metallic strapless gown by Yara Shoemaker. The intricate detailing and flawless fit highlighted her incredible presence and poise.

From start to finish, the fashion celebrated the power of classic, refined style. Explore more of the night’s most talked-about celebrity fashions below.

  1. Sheryl Lee Ralphy in custom Diane Von Furstenberg
77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

2. Selena Gomez in Louis vuitton

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

3. Tyler James Will in Prada

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

4. Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

5. janelle james in Cucculelli shaheen

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

6. Rashida Jones in Christian Dior

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

7. Pedro Pascal in Celine

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

8. Garcelle Beauvais in Valdrin Sahiti

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

9. Mariska Hargitay in Elie Saab

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

10. Uzo Aduba in Safiyaa

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

11. William Stanford Davis in Viggo

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

12. Parker Posey in Valentino

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

13. Catherine Zeta Jones in Yara Shoemaker

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

14. Sydney Sweeney in Oscar De la Renta

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AWARD-EMMY-RED CARPET
Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

15. Seth Rogen in custom etro

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Gilbert Flores

16. Tramell Tillman in custom Dolce and Gabbana

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

17. Lainey Wilson

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

18. Colman Domingo in Valentino

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

19. Angela Bassett in Yara Shoemaker

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty

20. Quinta Brunson in Louis Vuitton

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

21. Kathy Bates in Custom Vera Wang

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

22. Sarah Paulson in Marc Jacobs

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

23. Jenna Ortena in Givenchy

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

24. Chris Perfetti in Tanner Fletcher

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

25. Jennifer Coolidge in Christian Siriano

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

26. Jeannie mai in Prabal Gurung

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Savion Washington

27. Zuri Hall in Elio Abou Fayssal

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

