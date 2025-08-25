D.C. Summer Restaurant Week Extended Through August 31

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) has announced an exciting extension to D.C.’s Summer Restaurant Week, now running until August 31. Originally scheduled from August 18 to August 24, the event features over 380 participating restaurants, offering food enthusiasts more time to explore the city’s vibrant culinary scene.

This extension comes amidst a noticeable dip in restaurant reservations during the week, with data from OpenTable showing a 16% to 31% decline in bookings from August 10 to August 17 compared to the same period in 2024. While the exact reasons for the extension remain unclear, it provides a valuable opportunity for both diners and restaurants to make the most of this celebrated event.

D.C.’s Summer Restaurant Week is a beloved tradition, offering prix-fixe menus at some of the city’s top dining establishments. It’s a chance for locals and visitors alike to indulge in a diverse range of cuisines, from upscale fine dining to cozy neighborhood spots, all at affordable prices.

Whether you’re a foodie looking to try something new or simply want to support local businesses, this extended week is the perfect time to make reservations and savor the flavors of the nation’s capital. Don’t miss out—mark your calendars and enjoy the culinary delights before the event wraps up on August 31!



