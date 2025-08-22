Listen Live
Sports

Commanders Trade Brian Robinson to 49ers for Draft Pick

Commanders Trade Running Back Brian Robinson to 49ers for 2026 Sixth-Round Pick

The Commanders traded RB Brian Robinson to the 49ers for a 2026 sixth-round pick, signaling roster changes in Washington.

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

The Washington Commanders have traded running back Brian Robinson, Jr, to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Robinson, 26, was drafted by Washington in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft after a standout career at Alabama, where he earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021. Over three seasons with the Commanders, Robinson established himself as a reliable presence in the backfield, known for his physical running style and ability to grind out tough yards.

Related Stories

In his NFL career, Robinson has played in 41 games, amassing 2,329 rushing yards on 570 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt, and scoring 15 rushing touchdowns. He also contributed as a receiver, recording 65 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns. His best season came in 2024, when he rushed for 799 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 159 receiving yards.

The trade comes as Robinson enters the final year of his rookie contract, with unrestricted free agency looming in 2026. For the 49ers, the acquisition adds depth to an already potent offense, while the Commanders gain future draft capital as they continue to reshape their roster.

Robinson’s departure leaves a void in Washington’s backfield, but it also provides an opportunity for younger players to step up. Meanwhile, the 49ers will look to integrate Robinson into their system, where his bruising running style could complement their dynamic offensive scheme.

SEE ALSO

Commanders Trade Running Back Brian Robinson to 49ers for 2026 Sixth-Round Pick  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Celebrity

‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ Exclusive Clip: Prolific Purveyor Of Profoundly Poetic Pontification Clifford ’T.I.’ Harris Eloquently Elucidates The Definition Of Trap Music

Entertainment

Ciara Shares Insights on “CICI,” Motherhood, & Manifestation

Trending

Trending

Music

How Eddie Van Halen Ended Up On Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

12 Items
Entertainment

Where’s Felon 47 ?: Social Media Thinks Something Is Afoot With Donald Trump Following His Unexplained Absence

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Rickey Smiley Headshot
Entertainment

Majic 102.3/92.7 Welcomes Rickey Smiley to the DMV and Unveils New Weekday Lineup Beginning July 21

Entertainment

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close