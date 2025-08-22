Commanders Trade Brian Robinson to 49ers for Draft Pick
Commanders Trade Running Back Brian Robinson to 49ers for 2026 Sixth-Round Pick
The Washington Commanders have traded running back Brian Robinson, Jr, to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Robinson, 26, was drafted by Washington in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft after a standout career at Alabama, where he earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021. Over three seasons with the Commanders, Robinson established himself as a reliable presence in the backfield, known for his physical running style and ability to grind out tough yards.
In his NFL career, Robinson has played in 41 games, amassing 2,329 rushing yards on 570 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt, and scoring 15 rushing touchdowns. He also contributed as a receiver, recording 65 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns. His best season came in 2024, when he rushed for 799 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 159 receiving yards.
The trade comes as Robinson enters the final year of his rookie contract, with unrestricted free agency looming in 2026. For the 49ers, the acquisition adds depth to an already potent offense, while the Commanders gain future draft capital as they continue to reshape their roster.
Robinson’s departure leaves a void in Washington’s backfield, but it also provides an opportunity for younger players to step up. Meanwhile, the 49ers will look to integrate Robinson into their system, where his bruising running style could complement their dynamic offensive scheme.
