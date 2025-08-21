Cutely Coupled-Up Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Steal The Spotlight At Her ‘Escape Room’ Release Party

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre couldn’t be any cuter, walking arm-in-arm at the release party for the former’s upcoming album, Escape Room.

Source: Claude Yao Sahi/Johnny Nunez / Getty

As seen in videos across social media, Teyana threw a party ahead of the release of her visual album, Escape Room. The soiree featured visuals from the project projected on walls, along with dim lighting and roses all around the room.

Despite the stunning aesthetics all around, the star of the show was, of course, Taylor and her boo, Aaron Pierre.

Source: Claude Yao Sahi/Johnny Nunez / Getty

The couple walked into the party while locking arms, looking absolutely adorable as they cuddled up together on a couch. While his appearance at the event was support enough, Pierre took his love a step further, wearing a shirt with Teyana on it to really showcase his fandom.

Source: Claude Yao Sahi/Johnny Nunez / Getty

The couple matched one another’s vibe for the evening, with the singer wearing an all-black ensemble featuring leather pants, a cropped T-shirt, and a jacket draped over her shoulders. In addition to his Teyana tee, Pierre wore a pair of baggy black pants, a simple gold chain, and some sunglasses. In one video posted to TikTok, Aaron smiles as he lifts his hand to point at his girlfriend, hyping her up toward the crowd at the party.

“Escape Room isn’t just a film or an album, it’s a world I built to live in, bleed in, and heal in,” Taylor said about the project in a statement shared with Variety. “I poured my heart into every layer, from the story to the sound, to capture that journey we all take through the shadows of heartbreak, whether that’s love lost, friendships broken, dreams deferred, and guide you toward the lightness of healing. It’s the visual representation of my scars, the picture of my healing, and a mirror for anyone ready to face their own truth. This is more than a story… it’s a place to break free.”

The star also talked about her relationship with Pierre during an interview with HOT 97, opening up about why she’s keeping her new relationship more lowkey than her lest. When host Nessa Diab asked if that’s her man, Taylor explained that she’s taking a different approach to relationships nowadays.

“I think that this new world is not gentle and it’s crazy,” she said. “People are praying on your downfall. What me and Aaron have is very healthy, and it’s very gentle, and it’s very soft, and it’s very kind, and it’s very sweet, and it’s very warm, and it’s one of the best feelings I ever had, and most importantly, it’s so safe.” She continued, “I don’t want us to be robbed of that. He’s so special to me and I’m filled with so much gratitude to have him in my life.” Source: Claude Yao Sahi/Johnny Nunez / Getty

Taylor finalized her divorce from Iman Shumpert in July 2024 after 7 years of marriage. Almost a year later, in March 2025, she hard-launched her relationship with Pierre, posting pictures of them together from the Oscars. Though the pair continues to keep their relationship somewhat private, they’re not quiet about their support for one another, which we saw at Teyana’s album release party.

