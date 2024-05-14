Listen Live
Mayor Bowser Defends Her Trip To The Masters Tournament

Published on May 14, 2024

The Masters - Final Round

Source: Andrew Redington / Getty

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser faces questions about transparency regarding a trip to the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, which was part of an economic development effort. Criticism arises from undisclosed expenses potentially funded by taxpayer money and her connections to a major real estate company executive.

Also See: Bowser Proposes Sales Tax Increase In 2025 Budget For Metro, Public Safety & Downtown Developments

Bowser insists the trip, listed on her public calendar, was transparent and aligned with her role in promoting D.C. She has consulted with the ethics office and is preparing for a business trip to Las Vegas for the International Council of Shopping Centers to attract retail to D.C.

The costs related to the Augusta trip are estimated at $5,000-$6,000 per person for air travel, and the mayor’s chief of staff paid for her own expenses.

source: The DMV Daily

