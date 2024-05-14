Mayor Bowser Defends Her Trip To The Masters Tournament

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser faces questions about transparency regarding a trip to the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, which was part of an economic development effort. Criticism arises from undisclosed expenses potentially funded by taxpayer money and her connections to a major real estate company executive.

Also See: Bowser Proposes Sales Tax Increase In 2025 Budget For Metro, Public Safety & Downtown Developments

Bowser insists the trip, listed on her public calendar, was transparent and aligned with her role in promoting D.C. She has consulted with the ethics office and is preparing for a business trip to Las Vegas for the International Council of Shopping Centers to attract retail to D.C.

The costs related to the Augusta trip are estimated at $5,000-$6,000 per person for air travel, and the mayor’s chief of staff paid for her own expenses.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

Election Guide 2024: How To Find Your Polling Location

Election Guide: What To Know For Maryland’s Election Day

Portion of collapsed Key Bridge expected to be lifted from Dali in operation to refloat ship

Northwest DC’s Busiest Speed Camera Issues Over 33,000 Tickets In 3 Months

Maryland Will Celebrate Earth Day With Free Transit For Riders

Maryland Ranks In Top 5 ‘Greenest States’ Of 2024

Maryland Lawmakers & Residents Push Back Against Cannabis Entrepreneur

Man Struck By Metro Train Outside Stadium-Armory Station

Metro Reports Drop In Crime, Fare Evasion Decreases By 50%