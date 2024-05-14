Mayor Bowser Defends Her Trip To The Masters Tournament

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser faces questions about transparency regarding a trip to the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, which was part of an economic development effort. Criticism arises from undisclosed expenses potentially funded by taxpayer money and her connections to a major real estate company executive.
Also See: Bowser Proposes Sales Tax Increase In 2025 Budget For Metro, Public Safety & Downtown Developments
Bowser insists the trip, listed on her public calendar, was transparent and aligned with her role in promoting D.C. She has consulted with the ethics office and is preparing for a business trip to Las Vegas for the International Council of Shopping Centers to attract retail to D.C.
The costs related to the Augusta trip are estimated at $5,000-$6,000 per person for air travel, and the mayor’s chief of staff paid for her own expenses.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme
-
Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On
-
Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again
-
The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
-
Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media
-
Florida Cop Who Killed Black Air Force Officer Responded To Wrong Apartment, Witness Says: Report
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant