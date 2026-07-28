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Nearly 200 Maryland Drivers Double-Charged

Published on July 28, 2026
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Nearly 200 Maryland Drivers Double-Charged for Vehicle Emissions Inspections

Nearly 200 Maryland drivers were mistakenly charged twice for their vehicle emissions inspections following the statewide rollout of new testing equipment earlier this year.

The issue came to light after a Maryland driver contacted FOX45 News, reporting that they were double-charged during a visit to the Columbia Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) station on Woodside Court. According to the driver, when their initial credit card transaction appeared unsuccessful, staff directed them to use a second testing machine and assured them the first charge would automatically be removed.

Instead, both charges were processed.

The driver said they were later informed that duplicate charges had become a recurring issue and that they would need to work directly with the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) to request a refund. They also reported spending weeks seeking answers and several hours on the phone with customer service.

In a statement, the MVA confirmed that new emissions testing equipment was installed at inspection stations across Maryland between late April and June 2026. During that transition, the agency said 188 out of approximately 455,000 credit card transactions resulted in duplicate charges.

The MVA stated it is actively working to resolve the technical issue and expects a full fix within the next few weeks.

At this time, the agency has not indicated whether certain emissions testing locations experienced a higher number of duplicate charges than others.

Drivers who recently completed a vehicle emissions inspection are encouraged to review their credit card statements and contact the MVA if they notice any duplicate charges.

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Nearly 200 Maryland Drivers Double-Charged was originally published on 92q.com

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