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Four Tornadoes Confirmed Across Maryland After Severe Storms

National Weather Service Confirms Four Tornadoes Across Maryland

Published on July 30, 2026
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GAITHERSBURG, MD - JUNE 6: Workers remove a tree limb that fell
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Four tornadoes touched down across Maryland as powerful storms swept through the state Tuesday, including two confirmed tornadoes in Anne Arundel County, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in the Lake Shore area near Patapsco Road, producing estimated maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. The tornado remained on the ground for approximately two minutes and traveled about three-quarters of a mile.

RELATED: Severe Storms, Heavy Rain Threaten Maryland Tuesday

A second tornado was confirmed along Lake Drive in the Arnold and Cape St. Claire area. The National Weather Service said additional assessments were underway, with the tornado’s official strength expected to be determined Thursday.

Storm survey teams reported significant converging tree damage in the area. The powerful winds also reportedly blew in the garage door of a nearby home.

Two additional tornadoes were confirmed near Trappe in Talbot County, bringing the total number of tornadoes associated with Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak to four.

The storms caused widespread damage across portions of Maryland, including downed trees, damaged homes and power outages.

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National Weather Service Confirms Four Tornadoes Across Maryland was originally published on 92q.com

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