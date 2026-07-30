More Than 35,000 Marylanders Dropped From SNAP Program

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More than 35,000 Maryland residents have lost access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits since new federal eligibility rules took effect last November, according to Gov. Wes Moore’s office.

SNAP is a federally funded program that helps low-income households purchase food. Although the federal government provides the funding, states administer the program and determine eligibility based on factors such as income, residency and work requirements.

Moore’s office said the state is taking additional steps to help eligible Marylanders maintain or restore their benefits. Those efforts include a new text message campaign expected to launch in the coming weeks, CBS Baltimore reports.

Maryland’s SNAP program serves more than 625,000 residents each month, including nearly 266,000 children, according to the Maryland Department of Human Services. The average recipient receives about $182 per month.

Federal changes implemented last year expanded reporting and eligibility requirements for certain recipients. Some participants must now document their work hours, while some immigrant groups, including refugees and asylum seekers, are required to have a Green Card to remain eligible.

At least 35,861 Maryland residents have lost their benefits under the new rules, Moore’s office announced Wednesday.