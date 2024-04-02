Listen Live
Local

Metro Proposes Half-Acre Site In Alexandria For ‘Joint Development’ Amid $750M Budget Deficit

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Alexandria, Virginia, scenics

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

Metro plans to address a $750 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2025 by offering a half-acre site in Virginia for joint development. This move is part of the agency’s strategy to find innovative solutions to financial challenges.The property, located in Alexandria’s Eisenhower Avenue Corridor, is the first of five joint development solicitations expected in 2024. Metro has already begun construction on six residential buildings across the D.C. region since April 2022 and completed 55 joint development projects over the years.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Joint development projects involve private developments aimed at creating mixed-use communities in partnership with transit facilities. The site offers an attractive opportunity for developers, conveniently located near the Eisenhower Avenue Metro Station and adjacent to the Metro Building at Eisenhower.Metro has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) to redevelop the property, located at 2403-2415 Mill Road in Alexandria, VA. The site has direct access to I-495 and is close to prominent developments like Hoffman Town Center and Carlyle Crossing.

RELATED: Metro Employees Honored For Help Delivering Baby On Orange Line Train

This initiative demonstrates Metro’s commitment to leveraging its real estate holdings to generate revenue, increase ridership, and stimulate new tax revenues for local partners. With a focus on sustainable development and transit-oriented communities, the joint development initiative aims to contribute to the vitality and growth of the region.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Alexandria, Virginia, scenics
Local

Metro Proposes Half-Acre Site In Alexandria For ‘Joint Development’ Amid $750M Budget Deficit

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes Majic
Home

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes

Music

Social Media Erupts Over Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

Music, New Music Monday, News & Gossip

New Music: Usher ‘Good Kisser’

Food & Drink

Women’s History Month Spotlight: All Black Women Owned & Operated Company IBest Wines Makes History In Wine Industry

"SHE IS"Graphics
Entertainment

Celebrate Women’s History Month 2024 With “She Is…” Virtual Women’s Empowerment Summit

April Watts

Woman Claiming To Be Blue’s Birth Mom Sues The Carters

News

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close