Listen Live
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Community Affairs Show: Father’s Incorporated Presents The Father’s of The Year Award

Published on March 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Father & Son Hi-5

Source: Storyblocks / storyblocks

This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Ernest Woodson and Dr. Milton Lawler of Father’s Incorporated.

FATHERS INCORPORATED was founded with the intent of assisting single-parent men who desired to be positive role models and responsible fathers and encourage men who have not yet understood the need, to do so. However, with the alarming increase in hate, violence, sexual assault, and other acts of violence and turmoil afflicting our communities, FATHERS extended its mission to all men with the hope of encouraging them to fulfill and not abdicate their predestined duties and responsibilities.

FATHERS’ mission includes a program that instructs men in the values of Brotherhood, Manhood, Fatherhood, and Gentlemanship. The program uses proven moral and ethical principles and a life philosophy that encourages men to do what is right and good and strengthen and support them in their efforts to be benevolent cornerstones of their families, mentors to their children, and viable assets in their communities.

The nomination process for the 2024 FATHER OFTHE YEAR AWARD is underway.  The award will seek to identify and acknowledge ‘deserving fathers’ in the DMV who changed the lives of their families and communities for the better; fathers whose challenges and triumphs are manifested in their life experience and personal journey, beyond their profession and career achievements – fathers who took risks and achieved what is needed to change the lives of those around them; and fathers whose leadership has had a positive impact on a wide range of people’s lives.

To be considered for the award, a ‘deserving father’ must be nominated by a family member or other interested party by completing and submitting the required nomination form. The form can be obtained from this page by moving your mouse over the words Nomination Form or go to the “Forms” page on this website and scroll down to the Father of the Year Nomination Form. The Form will be available for completion beginning February through April 2024.

For more information about FATHERS INCORPORATED and THE FATHER OFTHE YEAR AWARD go to www.fathersincorporated.net.

Community Affairs Show: Father’s Incorporated Presents The Father’s of The Year Award  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Community Affairs Show: Father’s Incorporated Presents The Father’s of The Year Award

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes Majic
Home

The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes

Music, New Music Monday, News & Gossip

New Music: Usher ‘Good Kisser’

The Huggy Lowndown Report
Vic Jagger In The Morning With Huggy Lowdown

The Huggy Lowndown Report: Here’s The Names We Really Should Call These Rappers

The Amanda Seales Show

California Wants To Give Reparations With No Money l The Amanda Seales Show

National

me too. Launches ‘Love Letters’ Campaign With Heartfelt Message To Black Men

Majic 102.3/92.7 Logo
101

Contact The Programming Department

The Huggy Lowndown Report
Vic Jagger In The Morning With Huggy Lowdown

The Huggy Lowndown Report: BAMMA of the Week [March 1st]

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close