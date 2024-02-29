The Morning Buzz: Guilty Verdict Reached In Murder of Jam Master Jay, Diddy Denies Recent Allegations + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

A guilty verdict was reached in the murder trial for the murder of Jam Master Jay, who was gunned down in 2002 inside his music studio in Hollis, Queens. Prosecutors said his godson Karl Jordan Jr. and his childhood friend Ronald Washington killed him after he cut them out of a cocaine trafficking deal. A third suspect Jay Bryant is expected to face trial later this year.

Diddy denies recent allegations made by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. According to the lawsuit, Diddy is being accused of sexually harassing, drugging and threatening Jones. Jones worked on The Love Album: Off The Grid and he planned on suing Diddy previously over a contract he called disgusting. He even created a GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 to help him pay for an attorney.

The Donna Summer’s estate has filed a lawsuit against Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign over an unauthorized use of her song “I Feel Love” plus Marlon Wayans announces his 4th stand-up comedy special ‘Good Grief.’ Hear all of this and more in the video above.

