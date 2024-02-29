The Morning Buzz: Guilty Verdict Reached In Murder of Jam Master Jay, Diddy Denies Recent Allegations + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7
On Today’s Buzz
A guilty verdict was reached in the murder trial for the murder of Jam Master Jay, who was gunned down in 2002 inside his music studio in Hollis, Queens. Prosecutors said his godson Karl Jordan Jr. and his childhood friend Ronald Washington killed him after he cut them out of a cocaine trafficking deal. A third suspect Jay Bryant is expected to face trial later this year.
Also See: Jam Master Jay Killers Have Finally Been Convicted After 22 Years
Diddy denies recent allegations made by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. According to the lawsuit, Diddy is being accused of sexually harassing, drugging and threatening Jones. Jones worked on The Love Album: Off The Grid and he planned on suing Diddy previously over a contract he called disgusting. He even created a GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 to help him pay for an attorney.
Also See: The Morning Buzz: Diddy Sued Again
The Donna Summer’s estate has filed a lawsuit against Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign over an unauthorized use of her song “I Feel Love” plus Marlon Wayans announces his 4th stand-up comedy special ‘Good Grief.’ Hear all of this and more in the video above.
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé’s Long Time Bodyguard?
-
The Huggy Lowndown Report: We Don't Want Them So Trump's Shoes Should Be Given To...
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
Who TF Did I Marry: You Won’t Believe This Georgia Woman’s 6-Hour Viral TikTok Story Of Betrayal
-
Usher Shares Photos From His Wedding After His Super Bowl Performance
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant