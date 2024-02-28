The Morning Buzz: Don Lemon and CNN Reach A Deal, Diddy Sued Again & Yo Gotti Gives Credit Where Credit Is Due

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz.
On today’s Buzz:
- Don Lemon and CNN reach a $24.5 million deal
- Diddy is being sued by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. He alleges Diddy threw parties with underage girls and sex workers where he provided drinks that had been laced with drugs. He also alleges Cuba Gooding Jr fondled him while on Diddy’s yacht and it was unwelcomed. In addition to those allegations, the lawsuit says Diddy forced him to watch a video in which Stevie J was having sex with another man.
- Yo Gotti gives credit to JAY-Z and 50 Cent for changed his approach to business in his recent ‘Forbes’ interview.
