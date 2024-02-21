Maryland Fisherman Shatters State Record With Massive Rainbow Trout Catch: ‘Feels Good’

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Jean-Philippe Lartigue, a 65-year-old Bethesda resident and retired fisheries biologist, shattered a Maryland state record by catching a 17.44-pound rainbow trout in Antietam Creek on February 10. Lartigue, who has been fishing since he was 10, was using a 12-foot rod, spinning reel, and a natural worm bait when he landed the massive fish after a 30-minute struggle.

Without a net, he had to wade into the water to catch the trout by hand. The fish, weighing over 3 pounds more than the previous 1987 record, was officially weighed at Ernst’s Country Market.

Lartigue expressed his gratitude for the assistance of fellow fishermen and his pleasure at setting a new record, highlighting the supportive fishing community and his personal achievement

source: The DMV Daily

