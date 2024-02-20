Listen Live
Vic Jagger In The Morning With Huggy Lowdown

Politickin’ With Roland Martin

Published on February 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors: Best in Black - Honorees + Talent
Roland Martin

Source: Roland Martin

Journalist, Columnist, Author, Commentator and Host of Roland Martin Unfiltered Daily Digital Show, Roland Martin calls in outlining the things the Biden Administration has done during his term. Why are people saying Biden hasn’t done anything for the community? What has been done? Roland has the answers!

Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7

Hear the full Buzz in the video below.

Also See:

Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks

Joe Biden’s Campaign Roasts Donald Trump’s Sneaker Con Appearance

Black Pastors Join Forces to Persuade Biden to Call for a Ceasefire in Gaza

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close