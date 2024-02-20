Politickin’ With Roland Martin

Journalist, Columnist, Author, Commentator and Host of Roland Martin Unfiltered Daily Digital Show, Roland Martin calls in outlining the things the Biden Administration has done during his term. Why are people saying Biden hasn’t done anything for the community? What has been done? Roland has the answers!
Listen To Vic Jagger in the Morning with Huggy Lowdown Monday to Friday from 6am to 10am on Majic 102.3/92.7
Hear the full Buzz in the video below.
Also See:
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks
Joe Biden’s Campaign Roasts Donald Trump’s Sneaker Con Appearance
Black Pastors Join Forces to Persuade Biden to Call for a Ceasefire in Gaza
-
Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
-
Who Is Julius & Why Does The BeyHive Love Beyoncé’s Long Time Bodyguard?
-
BREAKING: 3 Police Officers Shot In SE DC While Serving Animal Cruelty Warrant
-
Usher Shares Photos From His Wedding After His Super Bowl Performance
-
JUST MARRIED: Usher Weds Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
Swizz Beatz Is Not Sweating Usher Being All Boo’d Up On Alicia Keys During Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant
-
Super Bowl Sightings: All The Black Hollywood Stars We Caught At Super Bowl LVIII