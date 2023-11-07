Always a good friend to the Russ Parr Morning Show, renowned journalist and former News One Now host Roland Martin is the go-to man when it comes to political commentary as it relates it our culture.
A lot of talk has been going on regarding Black support for Donald Trump, especially with today being Election Day for state and local offices. You already know our guy Roland made it to the polls, and even made time to call in and enlighten our listeners with some need-to-hear facts.
From stating the reality on where Trump vs Biden actually stands, even using former President Obama as a good example, to being very candid on the probability of stimulus checks ever returning — don’t hold your breath! — Mr. Martin came through with some wise words for the people.
Watch the video above to hear Roland Martin give the reality on relief checks, and set the record straight on how ahead Trump really is in comparison to Biden.
The post Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks appeared first on Black America Web.
