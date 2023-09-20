Starting on Thursday, September 20th. the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation is having its annual legislative conference and U.S. representative for California’s 43rd congressional district, Maxine Waters stops by the Russ Parr Morning Show to give us some of details of what’s happening at the CBCF.
A staunch supporter of Hip-Hop, one of the exciting panels that will be taking place is the “Young, Gifted and Black 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop and Celebration”
Because of her support of the 1st amendment, Waters has always supported Hip-Hop including going in front of Congress to support the music. Waters tells Russ “I’ve been proven correct, and that genre of music has really changed our culture. It has involved young people economically. They’ve created jobs and careers, and the music has been accepted and imitated all over the world.”
Find out more about what’s going on this week at the Congressional Black Caucus by clicking here.
The post Rep. Maxine Waters Talks Hip-Hop 50 At The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference appeared first on Black America Web.
