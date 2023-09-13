Majic 102.3 – 92.7
breast cancer

Join RADIO ONE & The American Cancer Society At The “MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER WALK”

Published on September 13, 2023

"MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER WALK"

Source: The American Cancer Society

JOIN US ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14TH AT 8AM AT THE TIDAL BASIN FOR THE “MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER WALK”

HELP RADIO ONE AND THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY FIGHT BREAST CANCER AND DONATE TO THE “RADIO ONE GOES PINK TEAM.”

Join Our Us By Clicking HERE

