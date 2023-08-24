Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Obituaries

New Details Emerge In The Death Of Former Washington Football Player Dwayne Haskins

Published on August 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Redskins Dwayne Haskins

Source: Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

A lawsuit filed by the family of the late Dwayne Haskins includes some heartbreaking and disturbing allegations.

Listen To The Donnie Simpson Show Monday – Friday 3pm-7pm

Per a report from the Associated Press, the estate of the former NFL quarterback reached an agreement on a “partial settlement” in their “lawsuit against the driver, the owner and the broker of the dump truck that struck and killed Haskins.”

For more on this story, click here

Also See:

Lawsuit Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drugged In Blackmail Conspiracy Before His Death

Kevin Sheehan: Why is Dwayne Haskins so disrespected?

Remembering Dwayne Haskins & His Time In The DMV [Photos]
17 photos

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Close