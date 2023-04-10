The truth behind the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins on April 9, 2022 is getting closer to be fully exposed.
RELATED: Former Washington Football QB Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24
A lawsuit filed by the Former Washington Football quarterback’s family proves that Haskins was drugged on the night of his death as part of an alleged “blackmail and robbery conspiracy” against the former NFL quarterback. The lawsuit, filed in March 2023 in Broward County, Florida, lists four individuals, two restaurants, a golf driving range and a hotel as defendants connected to the alleged conspiracy. As well as the driver of the truck that hit Haskins on highway which was a direct cause of Haskins’ death.
On April 9, 2022 Haskins was struck by a dump truck while he was walking on I-595 in South Florida. A toxicology report concluded Haskins was legally drunk when he was hit by the truck. The separate samples taken from his body had blood alcohol levels of .20 and .24, both of which are above the legal limit in Florida of .08. Haskins also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs that are used by medical professionals as anesthetics but that also have been known to be used recreationally.
Dwayne Haskins was only 24 years old.
READ MORE:
- Lawsuit Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drugged In Blackmail Conspiracy Before His Death
- Lawsuit Claims Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned Black History Books, Allowed Bullying & Served Nothing But Sushi
- Michael Jordan’s $15M Chicago Mansion Burglarized By 18-Year-Old
- Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Michael K. Williams Death Trial
- Here’s Each Of The 34 Criminal Counts Donald Trump’s Charged For
- It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
- Teacher Shot By 6 Year Old Files Law Suit
- Young Girl Stabbed At Rio Lakefront In Gaithersburg
- Wife Of Late Roots Bassist Suing Questlove And Black Thought For Fraud
- Video From Inside Nashville School Shooting Shows Police Firing at Shooter
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Lawsuit Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drugged In Blackmail Conspiracy Before His Death was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Reveals Texts From Alleged Assault Victim
-
Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Give His Kids’ Mothers A “Monthly Allowance,” Twitter Roasts Him