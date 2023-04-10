Lawsuit Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drugged In Blackmail Conspiracy Before His Death

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The truth behind the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins on April 9, 2022 is getting closer to be fully exposed.

A lawsuit filed by the Former Washington Football quarterback’s family proves that Haskins was drugged on the night of his death as part of an alleged “blackmail and robbery conspiracy” against the former NFL quarterback. The lawsuit, filed in March 2023 in Broward County, Florida, lists four individuals, two restaurants, a golf driving range and a hotel as defendants connected to the alleged conspiracy. As well as the driver of the truck that hit Haskins on highway which was a direct cause of Haskins’ death.

On April 9, 2022 Haskins was struck by a dump truck while he was walking on I-595 in South Florida. A toxicology report concluded Haskins was legally drunk when he was hit by the truck. The separate samples taken from his body had blood alcohol levels of .20 and .24, both of which are above the legal limit in Florida of .08. Haskins also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, drugs that are used by medical professionals as anesthetics but that also have been known to be used recreationally.

Dwayne Haskins was only 24 years old.

source: ESPN

