Howard University Enhances Security Measures Following Assault On 4 Students

Howard University is boosting security after four students were attacked near dorms. An individual was stabbed in the incident, and a video circulated on social media. A university town hall meeting revealed student dissatisfaction with the police response.
The university took action, removing security personnel who didn’t meet their standards. More cameras and an armed officer will be placed outside the Plaza Towers, with increased police presence and patrols. Howard University’s safety department is collaborating with the Metropolitan Police Department amid an ongoing security crisis.
Recent incidents include sexual abuse offenses on campus, leading to safety advisories and communication with police. Students are advised to stay vigilant, travel in groups, and use caution.
source: The DMV Daily
