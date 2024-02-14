Morgan State University Teams Up With Iconic Director Spike Lee To Kickstart Student’s Careers In The Film Industry

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with acclaimed director Spike Lee to kickstart students’ careers in the film industry.

Through a partnership between Lee’s production company, 40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks, and the talent firm The Gersh Agency, Morgan’s School of Global Journalism and Communication will launch an intensive eight-week internship program.

Selected interns will have the opportunity to work in either Los Angeles or New York City alongside seasoned producers, delving into the various aspects of film production. The ultimate goal of the program is to equip students with the skills and experience necessary to secure full-time positions in the film industry upon graduation.

Jackie Jones, Dean of the School of Global Journalism and Communication, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, calling it an “incredible opportunity” for the school and its students. She looks forward to a fruitful collaboration that will benefit aspiring filmmakers.

This initiative is an extension of Lee’s Spike Fellows Program, which supports emerging filmmakers from the Atlanta University Center Consortium. With a portfolio spanning over 20 films, including classics like “Do The Right Thing,” “She’s Gotta Have It,” and “BlacKkKlansman,” Lee’s expertise and mentorship promise to be invaluable assets to the aspiring filmmakers at Morgan State University.

