Loudoun County Public School Employees To Receive Minimum 5% Pay Raise Under 2024 Budget

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Teachers in Loudoun County will receive raises as part of the district’s new operational budget in fiscal year 2024. The school board authorized a 6.9% increase over Fiscal Year 2023, which includes increased employee compensation, at their meeting.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Due to the lack of a definitive state budget, the approval occurred outside of the standard budget cycle. The budget proposals were based on the “best available information in an uncertain macroeconomic climate.”

Also See: MCPS Launches Enhanced Sports Medicine Athletic Training Program For Schools

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors supported the budget, providing $16.3 million in extra funds to fill the gaps left at the state. When paired with previously awarded step increases, eligible LCPS employees will get a least 5% raise, with an overall average of 5.8%.

Additional elementary school counselors and staffing support for Title I schools, staffing enhancements to support English language learners, a new math intervention pilot program, and eliminating athletic fees for all students participating in Virginia High School League (VHSL) sports are also included in this budget.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE: