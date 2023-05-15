He’s Back! Jamie Foxx Announces Return To TV With New Show

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Just days after Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne confirmed he was out of the hospital and doing better …we now know what’s next! The father/daughter duo is set to co-host the music game show “We Are Family,” on FOX.

“We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” said the star and his daughter proudly announced and in a statement. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Via Billboard:

The program — which is slated for a 2024 premiere — will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their star family members. The audience will be compromised of 100 contestants who will play through rounds of clues, guessing who the celebrity performer is for a chance to win up to $100,000. The more correct guesses the audience and its contestant make, the closer they get to the identity of the celebrity being revealed.

