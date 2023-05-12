Jamie Foxx Has Been Out Of The Hospital For Weeks, Playing Pickleball

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Rumors have been running rampant about the health of beloved actor and comedian Jamie Foxx. Today (May 12), his daughter set the record straight by updating the world on her father’s condition—he is at home recuperating.

Recently, Jamie Foxx suffered a still unspecified health crisis that landed him in the hospital. With the details scarce, the world has been speculating on his condition, with rumors being he allegedly suffered a stroke and was still touch and go as he remained hospitalized. Most recently, the calls for prayer had been deafening with too many assuming the Oscar winner was in danger of perishing.

However, Corinne Foxx took to her Instagram and set the record straight.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Reportedly, Foxx was hospitalized on April 11 while in Atlanta due to a “medical complication,” per his daughter. More concern was raised when Foxx and his daughter were forced to miss hosting Beat Shazam on Fox, with Nick Cannon taking over in their absence.

But apparently, the actor will be back to work sooner than later. Corinne Foxx added, “We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

We hope Jamie Foxx continues to heal up and recover from whatever his “medial complication” may have been.

