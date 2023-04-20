Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship Rocket Explodes Over Texas

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

A test-run of Elon Musk’s Starship Rocket met a disastrous end near South Padre today, luckily no crew were onboard. The rocket exploded over the Gulf of Mexico just four minutes after launch.

Kate Tice of SpaceX said the team is still trying to determine what caused the failure and that they “will continue to review the data and work toward our next flight test.”

Starship is designed to carry cargo and people beyond Earth and is critical to NASA’s plan to return astronauts to the moon.

On Monday (April 17) the company attempted a launch of Starship, but technical issues involving a pressure valve in the Super Heavy booster set the project back. According to a report by NBC, the company’s teams worked to resolve a number of unidentified issues to make today’s attempt at a successful launch possible.

In 2021, Musk’s company won a contract from NASA with an estimated value of $3 billion to use Starship as a manned vehicle for lunar landings, with the goal of delivering astronauts to the lunar surface from the agency’s SLS rocket and Orion capsule.

