Bradley Beal is under police investigation for battery after he was involved in a confrontation with hecklers following The Wizards game against the Orlando Magic on March 21st.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
Beal allegedly knocked a fan’s hat off after a fan yelled ‘You f***ed me [out of] $1,300, you f***!’
Beal believed the comment was ‘disrespectful’ and told the fan “Keep it a buck. I don’t give a f*ck about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain’t why I play the game.”
READ MORE SPORTS NEWS:
- Wizards’ Guard Bradley Beal Under Police Investigation After Fan Altercation in Orlando
- Wizards Postgame March 26th Loss vs Toronto Raptors
- The Wizards Sweep The Spurs For 22-23 Season After Friday Night Victory [Wizards Postgame March 24th vs Spurs]
- Bowling Green Player Sucker Punched by Memphis Loser After Tournament Win
- WIZARDS Will Celebrate Their Annual Pride Night On March 28th
- Gilbert Arenas Believes Nobody is Scared of LeBron James
- The Wizards Now On 4 Game Losing Streak [Wizards Postgame March 22nd vs The Pacers]
- The Wizards Now On An 3 Game Losing Streak [Wizards Postgame March 21st vs Orlando]
- Wizards Present Kicks, Sips And Drip Night On March 18th
- Ja Morant Sits Down With Jalen Rose For First Interview Since Suspension
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Wizards’ Guard Bradley Beal Under Police Investigation After Fan Altercation in Orlando was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall