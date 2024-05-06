Listen Live
LeBron James & Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted Dropping Unscripted Basketball Series On Vice TV

The series will be called Uninterrupted: The Real Stories of Basketball and will " explore iconic moments, players, and stories from inside basketball."

Published on May 6, 2024

LeBron James Links With Vice TV For Unscripted Basketball Series

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty / LeBron James

LeBron James continues to make sure life after basketball is very prosperous.

Variety exclusively reports that Vice TV has picked up a new unscripted basketball series produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s athlete storytelling brand, Uninterrupted.

The website reports that the series will be called Uninterrupted: The Real Stories of Basketball and will “explore iconic moments, players, and stories from inside basketball.”

In a statement, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer said, “As a lifelong student of the game and all of its iconic history and culture, I’m excited about this series that relives some of basketball’s biggest moments and the stories behind them for a whole new generation to experience.”

James’ best friend and business partner, Maverick Carter and Chief Executive Officer of The SpringHill Company, adds, “At the SpringHill Company, we are always looking to take our storytelling to the next level, and ‘Uninterrupted: Real Stories of Basketball’ allows us to do just that. This project offers us a chance to shine a light on the real, unfiltered, hoop stories, giving athletes a platform to share their voices and empower through content.”

Per Variety, the series will focus on stories from pro basketball Hall-of-Famers, getting firsthand accounts from the likes of Jason Kidd, Bill Laimbeer, Gary Payton, Bill Walton, Shawn Kemp, Richard Jefferson, Kenyon Martin, Detlef Schrempf and Spud Webb.

All The Smoke podcast co-host and former NBA hooper turned analyst Matt Barnes will be the series narrator.

LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Phillip Byron, Bryan Terry, Joe Townley, and Michael Yudin serve as executive producers on the series.

Dan Levin will serve as showrunner and director on the series coming June 4.

LeBron James & Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted Dropping Unscripted Basketball Series On Vice TV  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant

