Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs has been indicted on two charges related to a recent arrest in March. Sources say Terrell was allegedly involved in a road rage incident where he’s being accused of displaying a gun and threatening to kill another driver in a Starbucks drive-thru.
Terrell is charged with felony disorderly conduct involving a weapon and misdemeanor intimidation. He is expected back in court in June.
Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Indicted After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Driver was originally published on 92q.com
-
The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes
-
All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme
-
Diddy Files Motion To Dismiss Parts of Sexual Assault Lawsuit
-
Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
-
The Huggy Lowndown Report LIVE From The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant
-
Jeezy Accused By Jeannie Mai Of Spousal Abuse & Child Neglect