Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Indicted After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Driver

Published on May 7, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs has been indicted on two charges related to a recent arrest in March. Sources say Terrell was allegedly involved in a road rage incident where he’s being accused of displaying a gun and threatening to kill another driver in a Starbucks drive-thru.

Terrell is charged with felony disorderly conduct involving a weapon and misdemeanor intimidation. He is expected back in court in June.

Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Indicted After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Driver  was originally published on 92q.com

