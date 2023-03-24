The Wizards have ended their 4 game losing streak after their victory against the San Antonio Spurs! This game marks the first time Washington swept the season series against the Spurs since the 1996-97 season. Wizards forward Corey Kispert made his career-high 26 points in tonight’s game with 5 rebounds, 2 assists and one block. Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks. This Spurs game was a season-high for Wizards guard Delon Wright, who dropped 24 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists to his stat line. This was a much needed win and we hope that the team continues as we get closer to the play-in for the playoffs.
Final Score: Wizards 136 – Spurs 124
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
Checkout the highlights from this game here:
After the win; Coach Unseld, Corey Kispert and Delon Wright spoke to the media. Watch the press conference below…
Source: Wizards PR
READ MORE:
- Wizards Postgame March 26th Loss vs Toronto Raptors
- The Wizards Sweep The Spurs For 22-23 Season After Friday Night Victory [Wizards Postgame March 24th vs Spurs]
- WIZARDS Will Celebrate Their Annual Pride Night On March 28th
- Gilbert Arenas Believes Nobody is Scared of LeBron James
- The Wizards Now On 4 Game Losing Streak [Wizards Postgame March 22nd vs The Pacers]
- The Wizards Now On An 3 Game Losing Streak [Wizards Postgame March 21st vs Orlando]
- Wizards Present Kicks, Sips And Drip Night On March 18th
- Ja Morant Sits Down With Jalen Rose For First Interview Since Suspension
- WIZARDS Hosts Women’s Day Celebration On March 8th
- Ja Morant Accused Of Flashing Gun On Teen After Pickup Game Fight
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The Wizards Sweep The Spurs For 22-23 Season After Friday Night Victory [Wizards Postgame March 24th vs Spurs] was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton Is Engaged!
-
Willis Reed, New York Knicks Legend, Dies at 80
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show