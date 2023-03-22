Attorney Dwight Pettit, Attorney Roslyn Coates & Journalist Richard Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

Baltimore Criminal Defense attorney Dwight Pettit will break down the charges facing Donald Trump. He will examine the accusations from the three jurisdictions and evaluate Trumps’ chances of beating them. Before we hear from Attorney Pettit, attorney Roslyn Coates will discuss the importance of going to the polls to protect the Voting Rights Laws. NOI journalist Richard Muhammad will begin by talking about members of the Black Clergy supporting the white candidate in Chicagos’ Mayoral Election.
